Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Delfin 2 Deportivo Cuenca 2 Emelec 5 River Ecuador 0 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Mushuc Runa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mushuc Runa 9 6 2 1 15 7 20 ------------------------- 2 Barcelona 7 6 0 1 15 6 18 3 LDU de Quito 8 5 1 2 10 10 16 4 Deportivo Cuenca 9 4 2 3 16 13 14 5 Emelec 8 4 1 3 14 10 13 6 Independiente del Valle 8 3 1 4 10 7 10 7 Universidad Catolica Quito 8 3 1 4 4 11 10 8 El Nacional 8 1 6 1 11 11 9 9 Fuerza Amarilla 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 10 Delfin 9 2 2 5 7 10 8 11 River Ecuador 9 2 2 5 5 12 8 12 Aucas 8 0 3 5 6 13 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Independiente del Valle v El Nacional (0000) Universidad Catolica Quito v Aucas (0000) Barcelona v LDU de Quito (0045) Sunday, September 25 El Nacional v Delfin (1615) Deportivo Cuenca v Barcelona (1630) Aucas v LDU de Quito (1700) Mushuc Runa v Universidad Catolica Quito (1815) Emelec v Independiente del Valle (2100) River Ecuador v Fuerza Amarilla (2100)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------