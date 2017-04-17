April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Emelec 1 Barcelona SC 0
El Nacional 2 River Ecuador 2
Fuerza Amarilla 1 Independiente del Valle 2
Macara 1 LDU de Quito 0
Saturday, April 15
Clan Juvenil 0 Delfin 1
Deportivo Cuenca 2 Universidad Catolica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Delfin 10 6 4 0 15 3 22
-------------------------
2 Emelec 10 6 4 0 13 4 22
3 Universidad Catolica 10 4 5 1 19 10 17
4 Independiente del Valle 10 4 5 1 12 8 17
5 Macara 10 3 4 3 8 10 13
6 Barcelona SC 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
6 Deportivo Cuenca 10 2 6 2 11 10 12
8 Fuerza Amarilla 10 1 5 4 8 12 8
9 River Ecuador 10 1 5 4 7 13 8
10 LDU de Quito 9 1 4 4 7 11 7
11 El Nacional 10 1 4 5 9 18 7
12 Clan Juvenil 10 1 3 6 8 19 6
1: Copa Libertadores