Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 River Ecuador 3 El Nacional 1 Friday, February 13 Deportivo Quito 2 Deportivo Cuenca 3 LDU de Loja 0 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Emelec 3 2 1 0 8 3 7 ------------------------- 2 River Ecuador 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 3 Independiente del Valle 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 4 LDU de Quito 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 LDU de Loja 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 6 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 7 Deportivo Cuenca 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 8 Mushuc Runa 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 9 Barcelona 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Aucas 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 11 Deportivo Quito 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 12 El Nacional 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 LDU de Quito v Mushuc Runa (1700) Universidad Catolica Quito v Aucas (1700) Monday, February 16 Barcelona v Independiente del Valle (2130)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.