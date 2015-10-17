Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Independiente del Valle 2 LDU de Loja 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 3 Aucas 0 Friday, October 16 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Deportivo Quito 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 LDU de Quito 13 8 2 3 28 15 26 ------------------------- 2 Universidad Catolica Quito 14 8 2 4 25 18 26 3 Independiente del Valle 14 7 3 4 23 16 24 4 Aucas 14 6 4 4 18 17 22 5 Emelec 11 5 4 2 14 6 19 6 Deportivo Cuenca 14 5 4 5 17 13 19 7 LDU de Loja 13 5 3 5 15 16 18 8 Barcelona 13 4 3 6 11 14 15 9 El Nacional 12 4 2 6 9 15 14 10 Mushuc Runa 13 3 4 6 15 20 13 11 River Ecuador 13 3 4 6 11 22 13 12 Deportivo Quito 14 2 3 9 11 25 9 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 El Nacional v Emelec (1630) Mushuc Runa v River Ecuador (1700) Barcelona v LDU de Quito (2130)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.