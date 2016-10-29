UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Aucas 5 Fuerza Amarilla 0 LDU de Quito 2 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 14 12 1 1 27 7 37 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 15 10 1 4 29 15 31 3 LDU de Quito 16 7 4 5 17 18 25 4 Mushuc Runa 15 6 4 5 21 22 22 5 Universidad Catolica Quito 16 6 4 6 19 24 22 6 Deportivo Cuenca * 15 6 3 6 23 24 20 7 El Nacional 14 4 6 4 19 22 18 8 Independiente del Valle 15 5 2 8 17 17 17 9 Aucas 16 3 7 6 18 19 16 10 Fuerza Amarilla 16 4 4 8 18 28 16 11 River Ecuador 15 4 2 9 12 20 14 12 Delfin 15 3 4 8 17 21 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 El Nacional v Emelec (1615) Deportivo Cuenca v Independiente del Valle (1630) Mushuc Runa v River Ecuador (1700) Barcelona v Delfin (2200)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.