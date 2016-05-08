Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Delfin 1 Fuerza Amarilla 2 El Nacional 1 Aucas 1 Emelec 3 River Ecuador 3 LDU de Quito 2 Barcelona 1 Saturday, May 7 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Mushuc Runa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Emelec 11 8 2 1 22 9 26 ------------------------- 2 Barcelona 12 7 2 3 25 13 23 3 El Nacional 14 6 5 3 14 10 23 4 Deportivo Cuenca 14 6 4 4 19 14 22 5 Universidad Catolica Quito 13 4 6 3 14 11 18 6 Independiente del Valle 10 5 2 3 11 9 17 7 Fuerza Amarilla 14 4 3 7 14 20 15 8 Aucas 14 3 6 5 13 19 15 9 River Ecuador 12 4 2 6 14 19 14 10 LDU de Quito 12 3 3 6 7 15 12 11 Delfin 13 2 5 6 11 16 11 12 Mushuc Runa 13 2 4 7 8 17 10 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Independiente del Valle v Universidad Catolica Quito (2200)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0