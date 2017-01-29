Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Clan Juvenil 0 LDU de Quito 0
Delfin 0 River Ecuador 0
Deportivo Cuenca 1 Barcelona SC 1
Macara 0 Fuerza Amarilla 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona SC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
1 Deportivo Cuenca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
3 Clan Juvenil 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Delfin 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Fuerza Amarilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 LDU de Quito 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Macara 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 River Ecuador 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
El Nacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Emelec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente del Valle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universidad Catolica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Emelec v Universidad Catolica (2200)