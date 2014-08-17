Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Primera "A" matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Barcelona 3 LDU de Loja 1 Deportivo Cuenca Universidad Catolica Quito Postponed El Nacional Independiente del Valle Postponed LDU de Quito Deportivo Quito Postponed Manta Emelec Postponed Olmedo 1 Mushuc Runa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mushuc Runa 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 LDU de Loja 3 1 1 1 6 4 4 4 Independiente del Valle 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 LDU de Quito 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 6 Barcelona 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 7 El Nacional 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Deportivo Cuenca 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 9 Olmedo 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 10 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Deportivo Quito 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 12 Manta 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 17 El Nacional v Independiente del Valle (1630) Postponed LDU de Quito v Deportivo Quito (1630) Postponed Deportivo Cuenca v Universidad Catolica Quito (1900) Postponed Manta v Emelec (2100) Postponed
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8