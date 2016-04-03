BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Delfin 0 Aucas 0 Saturday, April 2 Independiente del Valle 2 Mushuc Runa 1 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Barcelona 2 River Ecuador 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 0 Friday, April 1 El Nacional 1 LDU de Quito 1 Emelec 2 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 9 6 1 2 19 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 9 5 2 2 9 6 17 3 Emelec 7 5 1 1 11 4 16 4 El Nacional 10 4 4 2 9 7 16 5 Aucas 10 3 4 3 9 10 13 6 Deportivo Cuenca 10 3 3 4 14 12 12 7 Universidad Catolica Quito 10 2 5 3 10 11 11 8 Fuerza Amarilla 10 3 2 5 10 14 11 9 Delfin 9 2 3 4 8 11 9 10 River Ecuador 8 3 0 5 8 12 9 11 LDU de Quito 8 2 3 3 4 10 9 12 Mushuc Runa 10 1 4 5 7 14 7 1: Copa Libertadores
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.