Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Aucas 0 Mushuc Runa 1 Barcelona 5 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 0 El Nacional 0 Saturday, August 20 LDU de Quito 2 Emelec 1 Delfin 1 Independiente del Valle 0 Friday, August 19 Deportivo Cuenca 3 River Ecuador 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 10 3 9 ------------------------- 2 Mushuc Runa 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 3 Deportivo Cuenca 4 2 1 1 9 6 7 4 Delfin 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 5 LDU de Quito 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 6 Independiente del Valle 4 1 1 2 5 4 4 7 River Ecuador 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 8 Fuerza Amarilla 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 9 Universidad Catolica Quito 4 1 1 2 1 7 4 10 El Nacional 4 0 3 1 6 7 3 11 Emelec 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 12 Aucas 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 1: Copa Libertadores
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)