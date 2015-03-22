Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Emelec 2 Aucas 0 Saturday, March 21 Mushuc Runa 0 Independiente del Valle 1 Friday, March 20 Deportivo Cuenca 1 El Nacional 0 Deportivo Quito 3 LDU de Loja 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 4 River Ecuador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente del Valle 8 7 0 1 13 5 21 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 8 4 3 1 15 7 15 3 LDU de Quito 7 4 3 0 10 4 15 4 Universidad Catolica Quito 8 4 2 2 13 10 14 5 River Ecuador 8 4 2 2 15 13 14 6 Barcelona 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 7 Deportivo Cuenca 8 2 2 4 9 12 8 8 LDU de Loja 8 2 2 4 7 12 8 9 Deportivo Quito 8 1 4 3 11 13 7 10 El Nacional 8 2 1 5 8 12 7 11 Mushuc Runa 8 2 1 5 9 16 7 12 Aucas 7 0 2 5 7 13 2
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.