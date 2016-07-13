Soccer-Forward Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 13 Mushuc Runa 0 Fuerza Amarilla 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 19 12 2 5 44 19 38 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 18 11 3 4 32 22 36 3 Independiente del Valle 19 10 3 6 25 21 33 4 El Nacional 19 9 5 5 24 20 32 5 Deportivo Cuenca 19 8 5 6 24 21 29 6 LDU de Quito 19 6 6 7 17 22 24 7 Universidad Catolica Quito 19 5 8 6 22 23 23 8 Delfin 19 5 7 7 22 26 22 9 Fuerza Amarilla 20 6 4 10 19 25 22 10 River Ecuador 18 6 3 9 25 32 21 11 Aucas 19 4 6 9 18 27 18 12 Mushuc Runa 20 3 6 11 19 33 15 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, July 14 LDU de Quito v Emelec (0015) Aucas v Universidad Catolica Quito (0030) Barcelona v River Ecuador (0045) Deportivo Cuenca v Delfin (0100) Sunday, July 17 El Nacional v Deportivo Cuenca (1615) Delfin v Barcelona (2000) Fuerza Amarilla v Universidad Catolica Quito (2000) River Ecuador v Aucas (2030) Emelec v Mushuc Runa (2300) Monday, July 18 Independiente del Valle v LDU de Quito (0000)
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.