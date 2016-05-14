MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Friday Friday, May 13 Aucas 1 Deportivo Cuenca 2 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 El Nacional 3 Fuerza Amarilla 2 Independiente del Valle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Emelec 12 9 2 1 24 10 29 ------------------------- 2 El Nacional 15 7 5 3 17 12 26 3 Deportivo Cuenca 15 7 4 4 21 15 25 4 Barcelona 13 7 2 4 26 15 23 5 Universidad Catolica Quito 15 5 6 4 20 15 21 6 Fuerza Amarilla 15 5 3 7 16 20 18 7 Independiente del Valle 12 5 2 5 12 15 17 8 Aucas 15 3 6 6 14 21 15 9 LDU de Quito 13 4 3 6 9 16 15 10 River Ecuador 13 4 2 7 15 21 14 11 Delfin 13 2 5 6 11 16 11 12 Mushuc Runa 13 2 4 7 8 17 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Mushuc Runa v LDU de Quito (1630) Barcelona v Emelec (2130) River Ecuador v Delfin (2130)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.