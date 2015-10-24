UPDATE 4-Soccer-Barca down Granada after Real labour to win over Alaves
* Real stay two points clear at the top by beating Alaves 3-0
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 24 Emelec 3 Independiente del Valle 2 Friday, October 23 LDU de Loja 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 15 9 2 4 27 19 29 ------------------------- 2 LDU de Quito 14 8 2 4 28 16 26 3 Independiente del Valle 15 7 3 5 25 19 24 4 Emelec 13 6 5 2 18 9 23 5 Aucas 14 6 4 4 18 17 22 6 Deportivo Cuenca 14 5 4 5 17 13 19 7 LDU de Loja 14 5 3 6 16 18 18 8 Barcelona 14 5 3 6 12 14 18 9 El Nacional 13 4 3 6 10 16 15 10 Mushuc Runa 14 3 5 6 16 21 14 11 River Ecuador 14 3 5 6 12 23 14 12 Deportivo Quito 14 2 3 9 11 25 9 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 River Ecuador v El Nacional (0100) LDU de Quito v Mushuc Runa (1630) Aucas v Deportivo Cuenca (1700) Deportivo Quito v Barcelona (1700)
* Real stay two points clear at the top by beating Alaves 3-0
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Jaguares 0 Atletico Huila 0 Saturday, April 1 America 2 Envigado 0 Atletico Junior 2 Cortulua 1 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Tolima 3 Tigres 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Friday, March 31 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pt