Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Barcelona SC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 11 6 5 0 18 6 23 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 11 6 5 0 16 7 23 3 Independiente del Valle 11 5 5 1 16 9 20 4 Barcelona SC 11 5 3 3 16 10 18 5 Universidad Catolica 11 4 5 2 20 13 17 6 Macara 11 4 4 3 11 11 16 7 Deportivo Cuenca 11 2 6 3 11 12 12 8 River Ecuador 11 2 5 4 9 13 11 9 LDU de Quito 10 1 5 4 9 13 8 10 El Nacional 11 1 5 5 11 20 8 11 Fuerza Amarilla 12 1 5 6 8 17 8 12 Clan Juvenil 11 1 3 7 9 23 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Deportivo Cuenca v River Ecuador (0100) Sunday, April 30 El Nacional v LDU de Quito (1615) Clan Juvenil v Independiente del Valle (1700) Macara v Universidad Catolica (1830) Monday, May 1 Emelec v Delfin (2230)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.