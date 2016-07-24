Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Aucas 1 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Barcelona 3 El Nacional 0 LDU de Quito 1 Delfin 0 Mushuc Runa 0 River Ecuador 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 0 Emelec 0 Friday, July 22 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Independiente del Valle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 22 15 2 5 51 19 47 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 22 13 4 5 37 23 43 3 El Nacional 22 10 6 6 32 28 36 4 Deportivo Cuenca 22 9 7 6 29 25 34 5 Independiente del Valle 22 10 4 8 28 28 34 6 LDU de Quito 22 8 7 7 20 23 31 7 Universidad Catolica Quito 22 6 10 6 27 27 28 8 River Ecuador 22 8 3 11 29 35 27 9 Fuerza Amarilla 22 6 6 10 22 28 24 10 Delfin 22 5 8 9 23 30 23 11 Aucas 22 4 7 11 21 34 19 12 Mushuc Runa 22 3 6 13 19 38 15 1: Copa Libertadores
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.