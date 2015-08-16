Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Barcelona 0 River Ecuador 1
Deportivo Quito 0 Aucas 1
Saturday, August 15
Mushuc Runa 2 Independiente del Valle 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aucas 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
2 Emelec 5 3 1 1 9 2 10
3 Barcelona 6 3 1 2 6 4 10
4 El Nacional 5 3 1 1 3 1 10
5 River Ecuador 6 3 1 2 5 9 10
6 Independiente del Valle 6 3 0 3 11 8 9
7 LDU de Quito 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
8 Deportivo Cuenca 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
9 Universidad Catolica Quito 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
10 Deportivo Quito 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
11 Mushuc Runa 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
12 LDU de Loja 5 0 2 3 2 5 2
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Deportivo Cuenca v Emelec (2300)