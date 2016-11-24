Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 23 Barcelona 1 Independiente del Valle 0 Deportivo Cuenca 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 19 15 3 1 34 9 48 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 19 13 2 4 38 19 41 3 LDU de Quito 19 7 6 6 19 23 27 4 Universidad Catolica Quito 19 7 5 7 23 29 26 5 Mushuc Runa 19 7 4 8 25 28 25 6 Independiente del Valle 19 7 3 9 21 20 24 7 El Nacional 19 6 6 7 25 29 24 8 Deportivo Cuenca * 19 6 4 9 26 32 21 9 Fuerza Amarilla 19 5 6 8 23 30 21 10 River Ecuador 19 6 2 11 18 26 20 11 Aucas 19 4 7 8 22 24 19 12 Delfin 19 5 4 10 23 28 19 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 26 Delfin v Fuerza Amarilla (2100) Sunday, November 27 Deportivo Cuenca v Mushuc Runa (0030) LDU de Quito v River Ecuador (1630) Aucas v El Nacional (1700) Universidad Catolica Quito v Independiente del Valle (1700) Barcelona v Emelec (2200)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)