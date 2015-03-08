Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Aucas 2 El Nacional 3 Deportivo Quito 0 LDU de Quito 0 Saturday, March 7 Independiente del Valle 2 LDU de Loja 0 Mushuc Runa 0 Universidad Catolica Quito 2 Friday, March 6 Deportivo Cuenca 1 River Ecuador 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente del Valle 6 5 0 1 11 5 15 ------------------------- 2 River Ecuador 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 3 LDU de Quito 6 3 3 0 7 4 12 4 Universidad Catolica Quito 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 5 Emelec 5 2 2 1 10 6 8 6 LDU de Loja 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 7 El Nacional 6 2 0 4 7 10 6 8 Barcelona 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 9 Deportivo Cuenca 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 10 Mushuc Runa 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 11 Deportivo Quito 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 12 Aucas 5 0 2 3 7 10 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 8 Emelec v Barcelona (2230)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S