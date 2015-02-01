Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Deportivo Quito 1 Emelec 1 LDU de Quito 1 El Nacional 0 Mushuc Runa 2 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Saturday, January 31 LDU de Loja 1 Barcelona 1 River Ecuador 2 Aucas 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 0 Independiente del Valle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mushuc Runa 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 1 River Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Independiente del Valle 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 LDU de Quito 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Deportivo Quito 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Emelec 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 LDU de Loja 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Aucas 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Deportivo Cuenca 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 El Nacional 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 11 Universidad Catolica Quito 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S