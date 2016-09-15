Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 14 LDU de Quito 2 Independiente del Valle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 14 6 15 ------------------------- 2 Mushuc Runa 7 4 2 1 10 6 14 3 Deportivo Cuenca 7 4 1 2 14 10 13 4 LDU de Quito 7 4 1 2 8 9 13 5 Emelec 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 6 El Nacional 7 1 5 1 11 11 8 7 River Ecuador 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 8 Fuerza Amarilla 7 2 2 3 10 12 8 9 Independiente del Valle 7 2 1 4 8 7 7 10 Delfin 7 2 1 4 4 6 7 11 Universidad Catolica Quito 7 2 1 4 3 11 7 12 Aucas 7 0 3 4 6 11 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 17 River Ecuador v Barcelona (0045) Deportivo Cuenca v Universidad Catolica Quito (0100) LDU de Quito v Delfin (2200) Sunday, September 18 Aucas v Independiente del Valle (0000) El Nacional v Fuerza Amarilla (1615) Mushuc Runa v Emelec (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)