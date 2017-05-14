May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Barcelona SC 2 Independiente del Valle 1
Deportivo Cuenca 2 LDU de Quito 0
El Nacional 0 Delfin 0
Fuerza Amarilla 3 Universidad Catolica 1
Saturday, May 13
Macara 2 River Ecuador 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Delfin 14 7 7 0 20 7 28
-------------------------
2 Independiente del Valle 14 7 5 2 21 11 26
3 Barcelona SC 13 7 3 3 21 12 24
4 Emelec 12 6 6 0 17 8 24
5 Macara 14 6 4 4 16 17 22
6 Deportivo Cuenca 14 5 6 3 16 13 21
7 Universidad Catolica 14 5 5 4 24 17 20
8 River Ecuador 14 3 5 6 14 18 14
9 Fuerza Amarilla 14 2 5 7 11 20 11
10 El Nacional 14 1 7 6 13 24 10
11 LDU de Quito 14 1 6 7 13 22 9
12 Clan Juvenil 13 1 3 9 9 26 6
1: Copa Libertadores