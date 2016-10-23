Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Delfin 0 LDU de Quito 1 Fuerza Amarilla 2 El Nacional 0 Independiente del Valle 1 Aucas 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 3 Deportivo Cuenca 2 Saturday, October 22 Barcelona 1 River Ecuador 0 Emelec 3 Mushuc Runa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 13 11 1 1 26 7 34 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 14 10 1 3 29 14 31 3 LDU de Quito 15 7 3 5 15 16 24 4 Mushuc Runa 14 6 4 4 20 19 22 5 Universidad Catolica Quito 15 6 3 6 17 22 21 6 Deportivo Cuenca * 15 6 3 6 23 24 20 7 El Nacional 14 4 6 4 19 22 18 8 Fuerza Amarilla 15 4 4 7 18 23 16 9 Independiente del Valle 14 4 2 8 14 16 14 10 River Ecuador 15 4 2 9 12 20 14 11 Delfin 15 3 4 8 17 21 13 12 Aucas 15 2 7 6 13 19 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Copa Libertadores
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)