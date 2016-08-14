Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 El Nacional 2 Aucas 2 Fuerza Amarilla 2 Delfin 3 Independiente del Valle 5 Universidad Catolica Quito 0 Saturday, August 13 Mushuc Runa 3 Deportivo Cuenca 2 River Ecuador 0 LDU de Quito 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 ------------------------- 2 Mushuc Runa 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 3 Independiente del Valle 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 4 River Ecuador 3 1 1 1 3 1 4 5 Fuerza Amarilla 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 6 Deportivo Cuenca 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 7 Delfin 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 8 LDU de Quito 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 9 Emelec 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 Universidad Catolica Quito 3 1 0 2 1 7 3 11 El Nacional 3 0 2 1 6 7 2 12 Aucas 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 1: Copa Libertadores
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S