Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Aucas 1 Deportivo Cuenca 0 El Nacional 5 LDU de Quito 0 Emelec 1 Universidad Catolica Quito 1 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Independiente del Valle 2 Mushuc Runa 2 Barcelona 4 River Ecuador 0 Delfin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 21 16 3 2 39 13 51 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 21 14 3 4 41 21 45 3 Universidad Catolica Quito 21 8 6 7 27 31 30 4 LDU de Quito 21 8 6 7 20 28 30 5 El Nacional 21 7 7 7 30 29 28 6 Independiente del Valle 21 8 3 10 24 24 27 7 Mushuc Runa 21 7 4 10 28 35 25 8 Deportivo Cuenca * 21 7 4 10 29 34 24 9 Fuerza Amarilla 21 6 6 9 25 32 24 10 Aucas 21 5 8 8 23 24 23 11 Delfin 21 6 4 11 24 29 22 12 River Ecuador 21 6 2 13 18 28 20 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Copa Libertadores
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0