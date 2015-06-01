QUITO, June 1 Ecuador named two players still recovering from injury in their Copa America squad after losing three key men, including World Cup captain Antonio Valencia.

Coach Gustavo Quinteros included midfielders Michael Arroyo and Renato Ibarra despite their muscle problems after also losing Angel Mena and striker Felipe Caicedo for the tournament in Chile starting on June 11.

Manchester United's Valencia had surgery last week on his left ankle, which he broke and had reset in 2010, to remove pins that were bothering him.

Quinteros said the losses were serious given Valencia's experience and attacking skills and Mena's defensive strengths.

"We have some disadvantages with regards to other teams because we have only just started work but I'm very confident we'll play more than three matches," the Argentine told reporters.

Ecuador, who failed to progress from their group at the World Cup last year, face hosts Chile in the tournament's opening match on June 11 then also play Mexico and Bolivia in Group A.

Ecuador, who meet Panama in two warm-up friendlies away this Wednesday and at home in Guayaquil on Saturday, have never won the Copa America.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec), Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle)

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Frickson Erazo (Gremio), Gabriel Achilier, Oscar Bagui, Jhon Narvaez (all Emelec), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Arturo Mina, Mario Pineda (Independiente del Valle)

Midfielders: Cristhian Noboa (PAOK Salonika), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Osbaldo Lastra (Emelec), Fidel Martinez (UNAM Pumas), Jonathan Gonzales (UG Leones Negros), Michael Arroyo (America), Juan Cazares (Banfield), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (West Ham United), Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Jefferson Montero (Swansea City), Miler Bolanos (Emelec) (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Chadband)