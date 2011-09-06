CAIRO, Sept 7 More than 130 police officers were
injured in clashes with fans of one of Egypt's most prominent
soccer clubs following an Egyptian Cup match in Cairo, security
sources and officials at the Health Ministry said.
Security sources said the clashes broke out on Tuesday at
the Cairo Stadium between Al Ahli club fans and police after
some people shouted abuse at the police and the Interior
Ministry. The ministry is reviled by many Egyptians for its role
in suppressing the Jan. 25 uprising that ousted President Hosni
Mubarak.
The fans later blocked a main road linking the city centre
with the Nasr city suburb to the east before the army managed to
bring the riots under control.
Sources at the Health Ministry said more than 130 policemen
were hurt in the clashes, which also resulted in burning of some
13 police cars and the destruction of several privately-owned
vehicles. About 50 policemen were taken to hospital.
Security sources said the clashes were not linked to the
match, in which Al Ahli club trounced Kima Aswan 4-0.
(Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah and Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Sami
Aboudi; Editing by Michael Roddy)