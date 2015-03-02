CAIRO, March 2 Experienced Argentine Hector Cuper is to coach the Egyptian national team, the country's Football Association said on Monday.

"The Egypt FA board announces after a meeting held by his president Gamal Allam appointing Argentinean Hector Cuper to coach our football national team," the ruling body said on its website (www.efa.com.eg).

Local media reported that Cuper's contract will be terminated if he fails to lead Egypt to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt, without a coach since Shawki Gharib's departure in November, have not qualified for the World Cup since 1990.

The 59-year-old Cuper coached Valencia from 1999 to 2001 and took a side with little pedigree in Europe to successive Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001.

The Argentine took charge of Inter Milan in 2001 and led them to the runners-up spot in Serie A in 2003 but Cuper was sacked the following season.

Cuper also had spells in charge of Mallorca, Real Betis, Parma, Racing Santander and the Georgia national team. (Editing by Ed Osmond)