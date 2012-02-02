Feb 2 A minute's silence for the victims
of Egypt's stadium disaster will be held at this weekend's
African Nations Cup quarter-finals, the continent's soccer body
said on Thursday in a statement expressing shock at the tragedy.
Seventy four people died and at least 1,000 were injured
when supporters invaded the pitch at a match in Port Said on
Wednesday.
Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush
of the panicking crowd while others fell or were thrown from
terraces.
"African football is in a state of mourning," said Issa
Hayatou, president of the Cairo-based Confederation of African
Football (CAF) in a message of condolence to the Egyptian
Football Association.
The quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup are played in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon on Saturday and Sunday. Egypt, who
won the last three tournaments, failed to qualify for this
year's edition.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)