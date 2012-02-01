LONDON Feb 1 In terms of global
visibility there could hardly be a greater contrast between
Wednesday's soccer disaster in Egypt which claimed the lives of
at least 73 people and the world's worst recorded stadium
disaster in which 340 people died in Moscow in 1982.
Video footage of the riot in Port Said between fans of the
home side Al Masry and Egypt's most successful team Al Ahli was
seen by millions around the world on the internet within minutes
of it unfolding.
But the disaster in Moscow was covered up for seven years by
the Soviet authorities who originally said 66 people died but
later admitted - in July 1989 - that 340 people had lost their
lives on Oct. 20 1982 when Moscow Spartak played Harlem of the
Netherlands in a UEFA Cup match at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Those fans died after Spartak scored a late goal and fans
leaving the stadium were crushed on an open stairway and in a
corridor when departing spectators surged back into the stadium
only to be met by fans leaving the ground.
That was also found to be the main cause of the Ibrox
Stadium disaster in Glasgow on Jan. 2 1971 when 66 people were
trampled to death at the end of a match between fierce Scottish
rivals Rangers and Celtic.
Departing fans turned back to the stadium after hearing the
roar of a late goal, causing dozens of people to tumble over
those climbing up the stairs and sending them all to their
deaths.
Until the Moscow disaster of 1982 was revealed, the world's
worst stadium disaster was recorded as taking place in Lima,
Peru in 1964 when 318 fans died and hundreds more were injured
after a goal was disallowed in an Olympic qualifier between Peru
and Argentina.
Fans rioted, soldiers fired tear-gas, chaos reigned and
hundreds died.
There have been other significant death tallies after riots
in Nepal's national stadium in 1988 when over 100 died, in South
Africa in 1991 when 43 people were killed at a Kaizer
Chiefs-Orlando Pirates match and in February 1974 in Egypt when
49 fans were killed trying to gain access to see Zamalek play
Dulkla Prague of the former Czechoslovakia.
Africa's worst tragedy before Wednesday's occurred in May
2001 when around 126 people were killed in a stampede in the
Ghanaian capital of Accra.
MASSIVE IMPACT
Three serious tragedies had a massive impact on safety at
European stadiums in the 1980s.
Saftey and security were generally tightened everywhere
following the Bradford City fire in England in 1985 which
claimed 56 lives, the Heysel Stadium disaster two weeks later in
which 39 died and the Hillsborough disaster in England in 1989
when 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at an FA Cup
semi-final in Sheffield when Liverpool played Nottingham Forest.
Ironically, Wednesday's incident in Egypt comes two days
after the French FA said that no matches would be played on May
5 this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the disaster in
Corsica in 1992 when 18 fans were killed at a French Cup
semi-final between Bastia and Marseille when a temporary stand
collapsed.
Those kind of stands would not be allowed at a major match
today.
UEFA, European soccer's governing body, recently issued a
guide to "quality stadiums" in which its general secretary
Gianni Infantino expressed the need for the best design and
construction to ensure that stadiums were safe.
"Stadium design in Europe is already of a very high standard
and a number of excellent quality venues have been developed.
Everything we can do at UEFA to help support, nurture and
encourage good and conscientious stadium design and building
will be of enormous benefit to football and local communities,"
he said.
The Stadium in Port Said, a multi-use 18,000 all-seater
venue, was built in 1955 and more than met FIFA's standards
after modern improvements and hosted matches in the 2006 African
Cup of Nations and the World Under-20 Cup in 2009.
Unlike other disasters the stadium could not be faulted for
the resulting loss of life which appears to be due entirely to
human failings.
