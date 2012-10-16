(Corrects date from Feb. 2 to Feb. 1 throughout)

CAIRO Oct 16 The start of the season in Egypt has been postponed indefinitely, meaning there is still no resumption after the domestic leagues were put on hold following a soccer stadium disaster eight months ago.

Seventy-four people died, most of them crushed in a stampede, and at least 1,000 were injured when local side Al Masry played Al Ahli of Cairo at the Port Said stadium on Feb. 1.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) issued a statement confirming a second delay to the start of the season but did not give a detailed explanation.

The season was originally supposed to get underway last month.

It appears as though the most recent delay is over concerns about potential trouble from hardcore fans who want justice to be served against the security officials they hold responsible for the Port Said disaster.

Last month's delay had been attributed to a dispute over broadcasting rights.

Al Ahli and Zamalek, another side from Cairo, are two of the biggest teams on the continent and this year's African club competition matches held in Egypt have been played behind closed doors.

The government was blamed for failing to send enough police to the Feb. 1 game, many fans believing the trouble was sparked by hired thugs. (Reporting by Tamim Elyan; editing by Tony Jimenez)