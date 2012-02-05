ASUNCION Feb 5 FIFA will take steps to reinstate Egypt's Football Association (EFA), suspended by Cairo after 74 people died in violence at a match in Port Said, FIFA chief Sepp Blatter said on Sunday.

Blatter, attending an extraordinary congress of the South American Football Confederation at its Paraguay headquarters, said the EFA's suspension after Wednesday's violence was a direct intervention into soccer affairs which FIFA could not accept.

"The information we have received at FIFA confirms the number of dead as 74. It was also confirmed that the (Egyptian) government intervened directly by suspending the (country's) football association," Blatter told a news conference.

"We are going to take up the case from tomorrow (Monday) so that this association is reinstated because it is the (body) that has the responsibility to organise the competitions and it must carry on (its work)," the president of world soccer's governing body said.

The incident, when fans invaded the pitch in Port Said after home team al-Masry beat Cairo giants al-Ahli, was Egypt's worst soccer disaster and Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri sacked the EFA board.

It was also the incident with the highest number of victims in Egypt since an uprising brought down the government of Hosni Mubarak early last year. Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush of the panicking crowd. (Additional reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Clare Fallon)