CAIRO Feb 26 The Egyptian Premier League, halted after at least 19 people were killed following clashes between fans and police outside a stadium in Cairo earlier this month, will resume behind closed doors next month.

The Egyptian football federation made the decision following a meeting on Thursday.

Subject to approval from security authorities, federation spokesman Mahmoud Al Shami said league matches would resume on March 22 or March 24. Fans will not be allowed to attend.

Most of the dead were suffocated when the crowd stampeded after police used tear gas to clear fans trying to force their way into a league match held on Feb. 8 between Cairo clubs Zamalek and ENPPI, doctors and witnesses said. (editing by Justin Palmer)