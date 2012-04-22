CAIRO, April 22 Egypt cancelled its soccer cup
competition on Sunday after the Interior Ministry refused to
secure matches in the aftermath of the country's worst stadium
disaster in February.
The top-flight league was already called off with 19 games
remaining after 74 spectators died in the post-match violence in
the city of Port Said at the end of a tense game between local
team Al Masry and Al Ahly, Africa's most successful club.
The trial of 61 men over the deaths was adjourned last week
after a rowdy first session that was suspended briefly when
dozens of defendants hurled abuse at the judge.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement published by the
Egyptian Football Federation that the Cup should be halted
"considering the security circumstances the country is
witnessing and until the procedures of the trial are completed".
Egypt has two main soccer competitions, the Premier League
and the Cup. Sunday's cancellation means there will be no
top-flight soccer events in Egypt for the remainder of the
season.
(Reporting by Osama Khairy; Writing by Dina Zayed, editing by
Ed Osmond)