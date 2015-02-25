CAIRO Feb 25 Egyptian soccer, postponed indefinitely after at least 19 people were killed following clashes between fans and police outside a stadium in Cairo earlier this month, could resume with games played behind closed doors.

The Egyptian government has taken the first steps by forming a committee to look at re-starting the domestic championship.

"Cabinet decided to form a committee from the interior ministry, ministry of youth and sports and Egyptian Football Association to take procedures to resume the league without fans after the mourning period of 40 days," Egypt's cabinet said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday.

Most of the dead were suffocated when the crowd stampeded after police used tear gas to clear fans trying to force their way into a league match held on Feb. 8 between Cairo clubs Zamalek and ENPPI, doctors and witnesses said.

Egyptian Cabinet and Egyptian FA postponed soccer at all league levels following the tragedy.

Local reports said that the league will not resume before the Egypt economic summit, which is set to take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in mid-March. (editing by Justin Palmer)