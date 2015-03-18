CAIRO, March 18 Egypt's Premier League, suspended after at least 19 people were killed in clashes between fans and police before a game last month, will resume on March 30, the government said on Wednesday.

"The Egyptian Cabinet has agreed today after a meeting to resume the Premier league without fans in attendance starting from 30 March," the government said in a statement, having announced in February that matches would start this month.

"An agreement will be reached between the ministry of youth and sports, interior ministry, and Egyptian Football Association on the regulatory and administrative procedures to resume the league to the benefit of Egyptian sports," it added.

Most of the dead were suffocated when the crowd stampeded after police used tear gas to clear fans trying to force their way into a league match held on Feb. 8 between Cairo clubs Zamalek and ENPPI, doctors and witnesses said.

The Egyptian Cabinet and FA postponed soccer at all league levels following the tragedy.

Egypt's public prosecutor said on Tuesday that 16 people, including members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, had been charged with killing and inciting violence in connection with the deaths. (Editing by Ken Ferris)