CAIRO May 1 Al Ahly, Egypt's top soccer team
and one of Africa's most successful clubs, were stranded in Mali
on Tuesday by fighting on the streets of the capital which
blocked their way to airport after playing a weekend match.
The team, who lost Sunday's match 1-0 to Stade Malien in the
African Champions' League, were initially prevented from flying
out because of bad weather but were further delayed when
fighting erupted on Monday in a bid to reverse a March 22 coup.
Al Ahly officials said the squad were safely in a hotel in
Bamako and an Egyptian military plane was ready to be sent to
airlift them out, but that the trip was dependent on the weather
improving.
"The Egyptian embassy in Bamako is making contacts to
evacuate the Al Ahly soccer team there," Egypt's Foreign
Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it was also
opening its doors to any other Egyptians in Mali.
Speaking to the clubs TV channel on Monday, Al Ahly board
member Ahmed Derndaly, who is travelling with the team, said:
"We are safely in a hotel. The embassy is trying to provide as
much security as possible."
He said the airport and the road approaching it were closed.
The junta in charge of Mali said the clashes were an attempt
to reverse their coup in March that ousted President Amadou
Toure and was backed by foreign fighters. More than 15 people
have been killed, according to medical sources.
The game against Stade Malien was the first leg of the last
16 teams in the tournament. The winner progresses to the group
stage.
