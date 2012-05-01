CAIRO May 1 Al Ahly, Egypt's top soccer team and one of Africa's most successful clubs, were stranded in Mali on Tuesday by fighting on the streets of the capital which blocked their way to airport after playing a weekend match.

The team, who lost Sunday's match 1-0 to Stade Malien in the African Champions' League, were initially prevented from flying out because of bad weather but were further delayed when fighting erupted on Monday in a bid to reverse a March 22 coup.

Al Ahly officials said the squad were safely in a hotel in Bamako and an Egyptian military plane was ready to be sent to airlift them out, but that the trip was dependent on the weather improving.

"The Egyptian embassy in Bamako is making contacts to evacuate the Al Ahly soccer team there," Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it was also opening its doors to any other Egyptians in Mali.

Speaking to the clubs TV channel on Monday, Al Ahly board member Ahmed Derndaly, who is travelling with the team, said: "We are safely in a hotel. The embassy is trying to provide as much security as possible."

He said the airport and the road approaching it were closed.

The junta in charge of Mali said the clashes were an attempt to reverse their coup in March that ousted President Amadou Toure and was backed by foreign fighters. More than 15 people have been killed, according to medical sources.

The game against Stade Malien was the first leg of the last 16 teams in the tournament. The winner progresses to the group stage. (Reporting by Osama Khairy; Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by Ed Osmond)