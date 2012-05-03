Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
CAIRO May 3 Al Ahly, Egypt's top soccer team and one of Africa's most successful clubs, left Malian capital Bamako on Thursday after being stranded there for days because of fighting on the city streets which blocked their way to the airport.
The team, who lost Sunday's match 1-0 to Stade Malien in the African Champions League, were picked up by an Egyptian military plane after Malian authorities gave it permission to land.
The airport itself has been closed since fighting erupted on Monday in a bid to reverse a March 22 coup.
"The flight from Bamako to Cairo will take 16 hours and will stop in the Nigerian capital Abuja," Egypt's state news agency MENA quoted Al Ahly board member Khaled Derndaly as saying.
The team was taken to the airport accompanied by Malian soldiers armed with machine guns. (Reporting by Osama Khairy; writing by Tamim Elyan, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F