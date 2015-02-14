(Changes signoff credit, no change to text)

CAIRO Feb 14 Former Porto coach Jesualdo Ferreira will take charge of the 11-times Egyptian League champions Zamalek until the end of the season, the club said on Saturday.

The 68-year-old was due to take over from caretaker Mohamed Salah following the departure of former Portugal international Jaime Pacheco last month, but the deaths of at least 19 people in a stampede following clashes between fans and police outside a stadium in Cairo last week cast doubt on his future.

"He was sitting beside me during the events taking place and he saw the tear gas and despite all that he refused to leave," club president Mortada Mansour said during the Portuguese coach's presentation to the media.

The deaths occurred when fans were crushed in a stampede after police fired tear gas at Zamalek supporters attempting to get into the stadium for the match against city rivals ENPPI.

Egypt suspended all soccer activities indefinitely following the incident, but Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab said in a television interview on Thursday it will resume in two weeks.

Soccer matches are often a flashpoint for trouble in Egypt where 72 fans were killed at a match following politically-motivated violence in Port Said in February 2012.

Since then Egypt has curbed the number of people allowed to attend, and supporters have often tried to storm stadiums they are banned from entering.

Zamalek, who last won the title in 2004, are three points clear of second-placed ENPPI at the top of the 20-team Egyptian League table after 20 matches. (Reporting by Ahmed Maher; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)