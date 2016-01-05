SOFIA Jan 5 Colombian forward Danilo Asprilla has signed a deal to join United Arab Emirates champions Al Ain, ending his successful stint at Bulgarian club Litex Lovech.

"I know that my new club's goals are very high and I'm aware of what is required of me," Asprilla, who will turn 27 next week, told a news conference.

"I've achieved a lot with Litex and it's time to try something new," he said, adding that he turned down offers from several European clubs to join Al Ain, the first Emirati club to win the Asian Champions League in 2003.

The skilful Colombian, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Ain, scored 25 goals in 74 appearances for Litex. He is the Bulgarian league's top scorer with 11 goals after the first half of this season.

Al Ain, coached by Croatian Zlatko Dalic who led them to their 12th Arabian Gulf League title last season, top the domestic championship with 34 points from 13 matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)