DUBAI, Sept 23 Diego Maradona, whose latest role in a turbulent career is coaching the United Arab Emirates club side Al-Wasl, was under scrutiny on Friday after kicking out at a fan in Dubai.

A video posted on YouTube showed Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning captain attempting to pose for a pre-match photo-shoot in front of a banner hanging on the wire mesh separating fans from the pitch.

After shooing away some over-enthusiastic supporters who tried to approach him, Maradona appeared to grow annoyed at a fan who persistently lifted the banner from behind.

Eventually he kicked the fan's hand away with a touch that was light but, in an Arab culture that holds feet to be dirty, could have caused offence.

Maradona apologised to the fan according to local media. Al- Wasl went on to win the game against promoted Emirates 3-0 in the second round of the Etisalat Cup.

"I am emotional, this is my nature. I've always been like this as a player and coach. Sometimes I feel like I'm a player of al-Wasl," he was quoted as saying in Abu Dhabi-based sports website sport360.com.

Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever players, has often endured problems on and off the pitch, including arrests, suspensions and spells in rehab.

He joined al-Wasl earlier this year after losing his job as Argentina's national coach when they were beaten 4-0 by Germany in the quarter finals of the World Cup last year.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall)