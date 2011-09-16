Sept 16 Newcastle United's Italy defender Davide
Santon has been sidelined by a knee injury picked up in training
and will miss the Premier League trip to Aston Villa this
weekend.
"Newcastle United can confirm that Davide Santon sustained
an injury to his right knee during training on Thursday which
will keep him out of Saturday's match against Aston Villa, the
club said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).
"The player had a scan on Thursday afternoon and will
undergo treatment over the weekend and will be reviewed by a
specialist early next week."
Newcastle scotched suggestions their new signing, who was
set to make his debut at Villa Park after moving from Inter
Milan in the transfer window, joined the club with a problem.
"Davide was injury-free when he completed his pre-signing
medical examination and scans. The injury he sustained on
Thursday is not connected to his previous injuries," United
said.
The 20-year-old left back was signed on a five-year deal to
replace Spaniard Jose Enrique who moved to Liverpool. British
media put the fee at 5 million pounds ($7,903,014).
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
