Sept 16 Newcastle United's Italy defender Davide Santon has been sidelined by a knee injury picked up in training and will miss the Premier League trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Davide Santon sustained an injury to his right knee during training on Thursday which will keep him out of Saturday's match against Aston Villa, the club said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"The player had a scan on Thursday afternoon and will undergo treatment over the weekend and will be reviewed by a specialist early next week."

Newcastle scotched suggestions their new signing, who was set to make his debut at Villa Park after moving from Inter Milan in the transfer window, joined the club with a problem.

"Davide was injury-free when he completed his pre-signing medical examination and scans. The injury he sustained on Thursday is not connected to his previous injuries," United said.

The 20-year-old left back was signed on a five-year deal to replace Spaniard Jose Enrique who moved to Liverpool. British media put the fee at 5 million pounds ($7,903,014). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)