LONDON, Jan 2 Former Liverpool and Everton defender Gary Ablett, the only player to win the FA Cup with both Merseyside clubs, has died at the age of 46 after a 16-month battle with cancer.

"Respected throughout the game by players, coaches and managers alike Gary will be sadly missed," the League Managers' Association said on their website (www.leaguemanagers.com) on Monday.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Gary's wife Jacqueline and children."

Tributes from Liverpool and Everton were posted on their websites in honour of father-of-three Ablett who was diagnosed with the blood cancer non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2010.

His health suddenly deteriorated when he was assistant to former manager Roy Keane at Championship (second division) club Ipswich Town.

Local boy Ablett was handed his Liverpool debut by Kenny Dalglish against Charlton Athletic in December 1986 and went on to play 147 games for the Anfield team, scoring once.

He helped Liverpool to two league titles and the 1989 FA Cup victory over Everton before he was sold to their Merseyside rivals in 1992, landing another FA Cup trophy in 1995.

Ablett also had spells at Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Hull City, Derby County, Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and the Long Island Rough Riders in the United States before managing minor league Stockport County.

