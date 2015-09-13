LONDON, Sept 13 Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been released from his contract by mutual agreement, the English Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Togo international has not played for Spurs this season and was left out of both their Premier League and Europa League squads.

"We can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement with Emmanuel Adebayor which will see him released from his contract with the club," Tottenham said in a statement.

"We wish Emmanuel well for the future."

Adebayor joined Tottenham on a loan from Manchester City in 2011 then signed a permanent deal in 2012 but has since fallen out of favour with the North London club.

Two days ago, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he told Adebayor he has no future at the club after the forward had turned down a chance to leave in the recent transfer window.

Adebayor rejected moves to Aston Villa and West Ham United and Pochettino told reporters he was unlikely to play again.

The player has also fallen out of favour with Togo coach Tom Saintfiet, who likened him to a bad date and said recently that Adebayor had failed to respond to a call-up for an African Nations Cup qualifier. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)