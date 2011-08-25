Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
LONDON Aug 25 Tottenham Hotspur have signed Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City, the London club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Thursday.
Adebayor, who played for Spurs's bitter north London rivals Arsenal before joining City in 2009, spent part of last season on loan at Real Madrid.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.