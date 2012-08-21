Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Aug 21 Tottenham Hotspur have completed the transfer of striker Emmanuel Adebayor from Premier League champions Manchester City, the London club said on their website on Tuesday.
The Togo international scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for Spurs last season on loan at White Hart Lane. No financial details of the transfer were immediately available. (Writing by Robert Woodward; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.