LONDON, April 22 Almost 50 English league clubs have entered administration over the last 30 years including Bournemouth who are on the verge of completing the most remarkable turnaround in their fortunes.

Bournemouth's very existence was in doubt between February and July 2008 when they entered administration as a third tier club before being relegated to the fourth tier following a 10-point deduction.

But they are now second in the Championship, a point behind Watford, and two wins from claiming a place in the top flight for the first time in their 116-year history, a long way from the gloom that surrounded the club seven years ago.

A look at five other clubs who have been in financial trouble and where they are now:

Portsmouth

The former English champions became the first and so far only Premier League club to enter administration with reported debts of 135 million pounds ($200.84 million) in 2010, less than two years after winning the FA Cup, their first major honour for 58 years.

Pompey's financial woes continued for years as they dropped down the divisions.

They are currently on a more stable footing and are the largest fan-owned club in England, but will end the season in the lower half of the bottom division, League Two.

Southampton

Along with Bournemouth and Portsmouth, Southampton complete a trio of south coast clubs who have entered administration, although they are now thriving in the Premier League and have been challenging for a Champions League place this season.

Things were much bleaker for the Saints in 2009 though.

Six years after being FA Cup runners-up, Southampton were back in the third tier for the first time in 50 years with their future very much uncertain until the late Markus Liebherr bought the club, putting in place the foundations for their revival.

Leeds United

Leeds United were formed in 1919 after Leeds City were disbanded by the FA because of financial irregularities and financial problems almost ended United's existence in 2007.

Leeds, a power in the 1960s and 1970s and English champions again in 1992, enjoyed a resurgence and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2001.

However, they got into trouble when they gambled on earning millions from the Champions League but struggled to repay their loans after missing out on the competition in 2002 and 2003.

Forced to sell their best players, Leeds began a downward spiral that involved battles with the Inland Revenue and falling into the third tier for the first time in their history in 2007.

They are currently just below mid-table in the Championship.

Coventry City

After reaching the old First Division for the first time under visionary chairman Jimmy Hill in 1967, Coventry stayed in the top flight for 34 years, winning the FA Cup in 1987.

They were founder members of the Premier League in 1992 before being relegated in 2001, but their problems really started after they left Highfield Road, their home for 106 years, for the Ricoh Arena in 2005.

Coventry went into administration in 2013 when they left the Ricoh Arena and spent 18 months ground-sharing with Northampton Town -- 65 miles (104.61 km) away. They moved back to the Ricoh earlier this season, their third campaign in the third tier.

Crystal Palace

Palace have enjoyed a revival since their former player Alan Pardew took over as manager in January and could finish in the top half of the Premier League for the first time since 1992.

They have had a roller-coaster ride since that time, being promoted to and relegated from the top flight on four occasions.

Former owner Simon Jordan detailed in his autobiography "Be Careful What you Wish for" how owning Palace cost him hundreds of millions of pounds of his personal fortune, before he cut his losses and reluctantly put the club into administration in 2010.

Palace now look to be on firmer ground with the current owners talking about making major improvements to their Selhurst Park ground for the first time in 20 years.

