Aug 5 Further to the press release issued by the News Media Coalition (NMC) (please see below) on Thursday 4 August, we wish to advise our clients that Reuters and Action Images are, regrettably, unable to guarantee future coverage of the English Football and Premier leagues.

The decision by the English football leagues to suspend negotiations over the terms and conditions of media access to matches is very disappointing, but we remain committed to supporting the NMC in its efforts to resume discussions with the English football authorities and their data management partner, Football DataCo.

We believe that a resolution of the issues which compromise our ability to properly cover and to serve the interests of our clients is essential if we are to continue providing our subscribers with the accurate, unbiased and timely coverage of English football they expect.

We will ensure that clients are kept up to date with developments and news on this matter.

News Media Coalition Press Release - For Immediate Release (August 4) Newspapers and news agencies which have been involved in talks with the English football leagues about match coverage today issued the following press release: English football leagues yesterday (Wednesday, August 3) suspended talks with media organisations planning their coverage of the new season. Newspapers and major news agencies have been in negotiations with the Premier and Football Leagues for several months to agree new terms under which the media covers football matches. Following the Leagues' unexpected withdrawal yesterday they immediately and unilaterally circulated an interim 'access contract' containing the restrictions on editorial freedom which news organisations rejected at the start of discussions. These controls impose highly restrictive limits on the use of news content produced at football grounds. They run to 16 pages of legal constraints, which among other things include league controls on how and when news can be published online - and how news material can be distributed to fans at home and overseas. In many instances they also require users of content to obtain and pay for permission from the Leagues for their coverage. The Leagues yesterday abandoned scheduled talks and wrote to newspapers and news agencies which are in membership of the News Media Coalition including the Newspaper Publishers Association. The Leagues stated that the discussions are on-going. This is inaccurate. The talks are not ongoing, they have broken down. The Leagues have refused to even consider the latest proposals and seek to impose last year's terms by default. These are unacceptable to the media who have repeatedly made this clear to the Leagues. In the absence of meaningful discussions, news organisations are in the process of identifying how best to serve their readers including loyal fans with independent news and analysis. The News Media Coalition remains committed to the talks and prepared to re-engage with the football leagues. Ends Press Release Andrew Moger, Executive Director of the of the News Media Coalition The Newspaper Publishers Association (NPA)