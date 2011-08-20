MANCHESTER, England Aug 20 Sergio Aguero may have to wait a little longer for a starting place at Manchester City despite making a two-goal debut as a substitute earlier this week.

Aguero, the club's record signing from Atletico Madrid last month, made an immediate impact with a second-half double in Monday's 4-0 rout of Swansea City in the Premier League.

However, manager Roberto Mancini said he would decide after training on Saturday whether the Argentina striker would start at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.

"He needs to improve," Mancini told reporters ahead of City's second league game of the season. "He finished playing the Copa America (five) weeks ago and is not 100 percent at the moment.

"He scored two fantastic goals, he knows his job but he has still got to know his team mates well."

The fact the 23-year-old Aguero can only get better augurs well for big-spending City's bid for a first league title since 1968, Mancini noting they need to score more goals "if we want to win the league".

According to media reports City paid 45 million euros ($64.88 million) for Aguero and Mancini is confident the player, who broke Diego Maradona's record as the youngest debutant in Argentina's top division, can cope with the expectation levels.

"He has played six years of senior football, he has played in Spain at a top team -- I think there's no problem," said the Italian.

"He's a strong character and a good man. I hope he can score 20 goals this season.

"We have one player that can score 20 goals and that's Carlos (Tevez). If we have another striker who can score 20 goals that would be good."

TEVEZ UNCERTAINTY

Aguero hit the 20-goal mark twice in five seasons with Atletico but it remains to be seen whether he will be unleashed in an all-Argentine alliance with Tevez, City's leading scorer in the last two seasons.

Tevez struck 23 league goals in 2009/10 and 21 more last term but the former Manchester United player has made clear his wish to leave the club.

Although Tevez is not yet fully fit, according to Mancini, the manager said he was available for the Bolton match.

The Italian denied Tevez might prove a disruptive influence if he stayed at the club.

Mancini, who can also call on Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli up front, said: "We have four good strikers. Carlos and Aguero are Argentinian and speak the same language ... but they can play with the other strikers as well.

"I don't think (Tevez would cause problems) because he's a professional player and knows the rules. He knows that if he wants to leave he can but at the moment there isn't any club who can pay his value.

"Carlos knows he might have to stay here and if he stays here his mentality will be good," added Mancini.