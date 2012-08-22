LONDON Aug 22 Striker Sergio Aguero could be
back for Premier League champions Manchester City in mid
September after suffering a knee injury on the opening day of
the season against Southampton on Sunday.
"I don't think Sergio will be out for long and we are hoping
he will be back after the international break which is obviously
fantastic news for him and for us," manager Roberto Mancini told
the club's website (www.mcfc.com) on Wednesday.
There are 2014 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Sept. 7
and 11. It is hoped the Argentine striker could return to action
for City against Stoke City in the league on Sept. 15.
"We were very worried a couple of days ago because we feared
he could be out for six months or maybe even more which would
have been very bad news," added Mancini.
"It looked like a strange injury at the time and because it
was his knee we were obviously very concerned so this news is a
relief."
Aguero was carried off on a stretcher early in the first
half of City's 3-2 comeback win against promoted Southampton and
appeared in severe pain, although on Tuesday the 24-year-old
calmed fears by saying on Twitter it was not a serious injury.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Alison Wildey)